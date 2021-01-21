Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $14.92 Million in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 248,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $65.42 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,801,794.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

