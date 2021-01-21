Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,991 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,694 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritor by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Meritor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTOR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Meritor news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $256,552.02. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.