FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSKR shares. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

