FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Up 6.5%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) shares shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.29. 1,652,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 998,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82.
FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.16).
About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.
