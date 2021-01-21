FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Up 6.5%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) shares shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.29. 1,652,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 998,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

