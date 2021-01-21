FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.22. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.