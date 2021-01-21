FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) Stock Price Up 30.9%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s stock price was up 30.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 18,632,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 718% from the average daily volume of 2,278,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.21% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.