fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in fuboTV stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 204,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of fuboTV as of its most recent SEC filing.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.