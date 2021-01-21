Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.43. 1,161,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,311,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Markowsky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,208.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,207 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

