Fundamenta Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $81,130.45 and approximately $380,954.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00126699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00073479 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00283881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068698 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

