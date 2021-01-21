FY2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Lifted by National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$472.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

CWX opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$569.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

