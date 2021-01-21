FY2020 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Boosted by Analyst

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flowserve by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Flowserve by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

