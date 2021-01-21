FY2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Decreased by Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MFC. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after acquiring an additional 948,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,176,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,290,000 after buying an additional 374,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after buying an additional 907,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after buying an additional 3,212,364 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,274,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,783,000 after buying an additional 767,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

