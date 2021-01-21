FY2020 EPS Estimates for Spectris plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectris in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Spectris has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $14.77.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.