FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

