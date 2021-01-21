FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

BAH stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

