FY2021 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Lowered by Wedbush

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

DRI opened at $124.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

