FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TYOYY)

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taiyo Yuden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

