FY2022 EPS Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of YASKY opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $117.02.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

