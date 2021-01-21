GAMB Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $683,634.72 and approximately $7,593.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00540881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.08 or 0.03961995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.