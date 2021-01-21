Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $42.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.42.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $211,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

