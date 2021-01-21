GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 990,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GAN by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GAN by 1,774.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in GAN by 27.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

