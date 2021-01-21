Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 1,511,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,353,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.