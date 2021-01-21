Garmin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,471% compared to the typical volume of 1,048 call options.

Shares of GRMN opened at $123.98 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 171.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 54.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

