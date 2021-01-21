GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.