Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.13. 943,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 582,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Genetron in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genetron by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Genetron by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

