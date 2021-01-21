Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 97,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.20. 136,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,783. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

