Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,783. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

