Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $93.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

