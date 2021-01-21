Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.68. Global Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 76,320 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

About Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has shifted toward owning and operating its real estate assets.

