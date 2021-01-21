Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stake Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 146.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.