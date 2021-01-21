GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $60,891.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,511.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.58 or 0.03834345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00418078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.01393843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.00578997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00434378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00277509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022956 BTC.

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

