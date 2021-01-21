GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.30. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

