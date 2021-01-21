GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) stock opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.73 million and a PE ratio of 47.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.97. GoCo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.40 ($1.82).

GoCo Group plc operates Internet-based price comparison Websites for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It also provides weflip, an automated savings service; Look After My Bills, an automated energy savings service; MyVoucherCodes, a discount voucher website; and Energylinx, a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service.

