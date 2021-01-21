Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.51

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 11655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

