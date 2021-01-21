Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.26. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 587,091 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $790.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
