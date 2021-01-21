Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.26. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 587,091 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $790.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

