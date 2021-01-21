GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Reaches $0.0563 on Top Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $563,183.35 and approximately $3,993.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00120242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064768 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile