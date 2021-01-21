Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $7.00. Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 454,663 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £12.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.22.

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

