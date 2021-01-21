GravityCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $81,342.02 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $81,342.02 and $2,382.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,102,940 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

