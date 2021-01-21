Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.51

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.51 and traded as low as $112.10. Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 1,768,040 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.81 million and a PE ratio of -45.19.

About Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

