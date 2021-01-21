Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $8.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 98,418 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

