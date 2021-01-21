G&S Capital LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after buying an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 649,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,734,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

