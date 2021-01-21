G&S Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.95. 56,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

