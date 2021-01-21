G&S Capital LLC Sells 5,112 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.62. 104,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,708. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $164.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.05.

