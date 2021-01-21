GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 308,732,644 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.