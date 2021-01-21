Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.51

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and traded as high as $18.30. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 395 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

