Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading 26% Higher

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s stock price traded up 26% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 53,694,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 55,501,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.