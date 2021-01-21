H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.60.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) stock opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$232.26 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

