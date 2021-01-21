H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.34

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 1000106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEO shares. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$232.26 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million. Analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

