Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.59. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 342,048 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

