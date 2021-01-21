Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.46

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 15345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 297.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.